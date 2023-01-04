Silver Minings: More evidence on the long-term failure of Derek Carr

We are likely in the final days of Derek Carr’s days as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Of course, Carr is about to miss his second game (Sunday at home against the Kansas City Chiefs) since being benched as the team protected itself from triggering $40 million in guaranteed money. Thus, it has set the stage for Carr’s likely departure from the team after nine seasons with the team.

Carr’s tenure will likely mostly be remembered for being a long-term failure in terms of wins/losses in the grand scheme of this. As pointed out by the Associated Press in this recent tweet, Carr, who joined the team as a second-round pick in 2014, is the 15th quarterback since 1950 to start, at least, 140 games with one franchise. The 14 others have all either won a Super Bowl, league MVP or are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Derek Carr is 15th QB to started 140+ games since 1950 and have them all come w/ 1 franchise. The others all either won a league MVP, a Super Bowl or are in the Hall of Fame — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) December 30, 2022

Those are signs of excellence that Carr has yet to achieve or being on pace for. So, while Carr certainly had his moments for the Silver and Black, his legacy will be remembered for greatness.

