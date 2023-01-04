Raiders poll: Is QB Jarrett Stidham a 2023 season starter?

Prior to the Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 17 game against the San Francisco 49ers, the quarterback switch was strictly about the likelihood that Derek Carr’s days with the teams are over.

But Jarrett Stidham has forced himself into being a storyline as well. Stidham was terrific as he threw for 365 yards, three touchdowns and led Las Vegas to 34 points against the best defense in the NFL in an overtime loss. It was a sublime first NFL start by Stidham.

It may not be unrealistic to think that Stidham could be a candidate to be the Raiders’ starting quarterback in 2023. Stidham, who was with the Raider’s brass in New England, is a free agent this offseason.

Of course, we will learn more about Stidham on Saturday in the season finale at home against Kansas City. The Chiefs have the benefit of a full game’s worth of film review on Stidham to study.

So, we will be learning more about Stidham and his future soon, at the current moment, would you feel comfortable if the Raiders consider Stidham to be their starter next year?