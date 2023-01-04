Raiders podcast: Is Jarrett Stidham’s success sustainable?

Jarrett Stidham opened some eyes in his first NFL start Sunday as he threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns as led the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense to 34 points against the NFL”s best defense in a home overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

In our weekly Silver and Black Pride podcast, we discussed whether Stidham’s success is sustainable and we talked about whether he could be a candidate to be Las Vegas’ full-time starter in 2023.

We discussed that and much more, including:

Thoughts on Derek Carr’s likely departure from Las Vegas.

Why I think there’s not much to worry about the future of star wide receiver Davante Adams in Las Vegas.

Why Sunday was not a good day despite Stidham’s play.

Keys to upsetting Kansas City in Week 18.

& more!

You can listen here: