Raiders Reacts Survey: Week 18

The Las Vegas Raiders season fell apart when they lost to the San Francisco 49ers 37-34. However, there is excitement at the quarterback position after Jarrett Stidham threw for 365 yards.

Now the Raiders continue to look to the future and improve this roster. There are holes all over the defense, and they must build up the offensive line. Add in the decision at quarterback, and the offseason will be huge as we advance.

SB Nation Reacts is back-checking the pulse of Raider Nation. What is your confidence in the team’s direction? Last week it was low at 15%, with many fans feeling bleak for the future. After Stidham’s performance this past Sunday, we should see an increase in that number.