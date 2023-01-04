Damar Hamlin news: Raiders come to grips with awful situation

Teams across the NFL regrouped on Wednesday to try to move forward in light of the awful situation that unfolded Monday night in Cincinnati when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field and the game had to be halted.

The Bills announced Wednesday morning that Hamlin has shown some improvement, but he is still listed in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital.

Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight.



He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 4, 2023

As they prepare to host the Kansas City Chiefs in the season-finale on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium (kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. PT), Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels met with the team to address Hamlin’s injury. He also had a medical professional present to further explain the situation and the potential of it happening again, according to The Athletic. The team is offering counseling and support to players this week.

#Raiders met at as a team this morning to discuss the Damar Hamlin situation. They had a doctor explain to players what happened along with the potential for something like that to happen again. Players will have counseling and additional support available throughout the week. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) January 4, 2023

Multiple members of the franchise have expressed support for Hamlin and some have donated to his toy drive. You can donate here.

McDaniels opened his press briefing to express support for Hamlin. The Raiders, like every NFL team, has changed its Twitter avatar to support Hamlin and the mesh around Allegiant Stadium is honoring him. Other fans, teams and the league have rallied have rallied this week to offer support to Hamlin’s family and the Bills’ organization.

#Raiders WR Davante Adams and his wife Devanne, and HC Josh McDaniels are among those who have made donations to the fundraiser for Bills' Damar Hamlin: https://t.co/kUhdYIY2gI pic.twitter.com/VffPb6d0VU — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) January 4, 2023

As they prepare to face the Raiders, the Chiefs are also coming to grips with Hamlin’s medical emergency.

Taking in the #Chiefs' media availability, Wednesday's tone is expectedly subdued. Andy Reid noted the team held a prayer with the club's chaplain on Tuesday before practice. Patrick Mahomes wasn't shy in saying it's been on the players' mind and will be Saturday. #DamarHamlin — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) January 4, 2023

Clearly, Hamlin is on the mind of everyone in the league as they try to move forward with the season.