Damar Hamlin news: Raiders come to grips with awful situation

Las Vegas has addressed Buffalo Bills’ situation as a team, offering support and advice to players.

By Bill Williamson
Allegiant Stadium Video Board Lit Up In Support Of Hospitalized Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Teams across the NFL regrouped on Wednesday to try to move forward in light of the awful situation that unfolded Monday night in Cincinnati when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field and the game had to be halted.

The Bills announced Wednesday morning that Hamlin has shown some improvement, but he is still listed in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital.

As they prepare to host the Kansas City Chiefs in the season-finale on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium (kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. PT), Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels met with the team to address Hamlin’s injury. He also had a medical professional present to further explain the situation and the potential of it happening again, according to The Athletic. The team is offering counseling and support to players this week.

Multiple members of the franchise have expressed support for Hamlin and some have donated to his toy drive. You can donate here.

McDaniels opened his press briefing to express support for Hamlin. The Raiders, like every NFL team, has changed its Twitter avatar to support Hamlin and the mesh around Allegiant Stadium is honoring him. Other fans, teams and the league have rallied have rallied this week to offer support to Hamlin’s family and the Bills’ organization.

As they prepare to face the Raiders, the Chiefs are also coming to grips with Hamlin’s medical emergency.

Clearly, Hamlin is on the mind of everyone in the league as they try to move forward with the season.

