Raiders Podcast: TDL review Week 18 vs the 49ers

The Las Vegas Raiders faced the toughest defense in the league and went toe to toe. The 37-34 loss was closer than expected with the Raiders covering the spread of 9.5.

Tape Don’t lie is ready to review the improved performance of the Raiders team. The Raiders are out of the playoff hunt with one game left but saw improvement from the passing offense with a new QB.

BD Williams takes a deep dive into all the areas of the defense. They couldn’t hold onto another 10-point lead and had holes in the back end. He features Nate Hobbs and Luke Masterson.

The offense put up a 500-yard performance with Jarrett Stidham's first start. We examine his first start and if he can be the starter in the future. The offense started to sputter again in the second half with two turnovers, losing the matchup. However, we saw great play from Davante Adams and Darren Waller.

