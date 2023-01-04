Davante Adams ‘absolutely’ wants to stay with Raiders

Davante Adams did his best to kill any speculation that he will want to be elsewhere next year as his college teammate Derek Carr is likely not going to be with the Las Vegas Raiders next season.

Adams told reporters Wednesday afternoon that he “absolutely” wants to be in Las Vegas next season. He said he supports Carr, but it has been his “dream to be a Raider” since before Carr was drafted in 2014.

Davante Adams said he wants to be a Raider next season, even if his good friend Derek Carr is no longer on the team. #vegas #raiders #raidernation @raiders pic.twitter.com/6ri0nPEb9J — Mick Akers (@mickakers) January 4, 2023

Adams grew up an Oakland Raiders’ fan in East Palo Alto, California. The Raiders were his own top target last year because of a combination of the presence of Carr (the two starred at Fresno State together and remained close), the fact that he grew up a Raiders fan, the fact that he just purchased a home in Las Vegas and the fact that he would be close to his family in the Bay Area.

So, all of those factors are still in play.

Last week, on the day the Raiders announced they were shutting down Carr, igniting the likelihood that Carr has played his last game for the team, Adams sidestepped a question about his future. Yet, Wednesday’s comments should end any speculation.

Adams said he would like input on what the team does at the quarterback position in the offseason, but he realizes he will be with the team. It would be very unlikely that the Raiders would want to trade Adams a year after giving up first-and-second round picks in their trade with the Green Bay Packers.

Adams on having input: "I'm not a part of the front office, but obviously they know the reason why I came here. A step like this is obviously something that means a lot to me in my personal career and what I'm trying to chase as far as the ultimate pursuit to get that ring." — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) January 4, 2023

Adams has been outstanding this season, including on Sunday when he caught seven passes for 153 yards and had two touchdown catches from Carr’s replacement, Jarrett Stidham. For the season, the Pro Bowl receiver has 95 catches for 1,443 yards (a team record) and 14 touchdown catches.

And, thus, Adams, 30, will be back in Las Vegas in 2023 to build on his huge first season there.