Silver Minings: Derek Carr or not, Raiders defense must improve

Defense in Las Vegas has been a long-term issue

By Bill Williamson
Of course, the Las Vegas Raiders ownership and brass has pointed to quarterback Derek Carr as the the primary reason for the disappointing 2022 season and they will likely replace him moving forward.

But whether or not Carr is replaced (it’s probable), the new quarterback in Las Vegas will likely not be the answer alone. The Raiders have other issues, of course and the problems start with the defense.

Defense has been a long-term weak spot for the franchise and the constant change of coordinators on that side of the ball hasn’t helped. There is speculation that Patrick Graham will return for a second season in Las Vegas despite underwhelming results.

It has been well documented that Carr was not blessed with a good defensive effort in his nine seasons with the Raiders.

Is that the primary reason why the Raiders had just two winning seasons in Carr’s nine years with the team? Well, several factors contributed with his play being part of that losing formula but the truth is, defense has to be a focus this offseason and just the quarterback or the frustrations in the win-loss column will likely continue if Carr is gone or not.

  • Big upgrade? Former Raiders’ star quarterback Rich Gannon has thoughts on what Carr can bring to another team in 2023.
  • Ready for the worst: The Las Vegas Review-Journal looks at how Allegiant Stadium is prepared to handle a similar situation to what occurred in Cincinnati involving Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin.
  • Here we go: The Tom Brady-Raiders talk is taking off.
  • Draft rewind: The Athletic takes a look at the Raiders’ 2022 draft.

