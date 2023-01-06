Filed under: Friday open thread By Bill Williamson@BWilliamsonNFL Jan 6, 2023, 6:00am PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Friday open thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Patrick Mahomes Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images Happy the season is ending? Next Up In Latest News Raiders owner Mark Davis’ options: Josh McDaniels or Derek Carr? Ray Guy: Remembering a Raiders legend Silver Minings: Josh Jacobs continues special season Raiders poll: Who will be the scapegoat? What’s the best Raiders game you’ve ever been to? Loading comments...
Loading comments...