Reviewing you comments on NFL records that won’t be broken

Tuesday, our community question was what NFL record do you think will never be broken.
We had a lot of fun and interesting responses and, yes, some had a Raiders’ feel. Let’s look at some of your responses:
Fullyman said:
It’s not really breaking a record but I don’t think we’ll see another perfect season
Goodtrips said:
Rod Martin’s 3 Super Bowl interceptions from Super Bowl XV will stand forever.
Seaofhands said:
Probably a QB winning 7 SBs with two different teams.
Sassybrass said:
5 blown leads of at least 10 points or more.....
Justin Adventure said
I am gonna go with something more practical that is attainable but I don’t foresee happening in my life.
81 career interceptions by Paul Krause.
18,355 rushing yards by Emmitt Smith
The3rdMacManusBrother said:
Obviously distance records that are maxed can now only be tied so I took those out.
How about Favre with 336 INTs thrown? That’s huge considering Blanda is second with 277.
