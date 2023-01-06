Reviewing you comments on NFL records that won’t be broken

Tuesday, our community question was what NFL record do you think will never be broken.

We had a lot of fun and interesting responses and, yes, some had a Raiders’ feel. Let’s look at some of your responses:

Fullyman said:

It’s not really breaking a record but I don’t think we’ll see another perfect season

Goodtrips said:

Seaofhands said:

Probably a QB winning 7 SBs with two different teams.

Sassybrass said:

5 blown leads of at least 10 points or more.....

Justin Adventure said

I am gonna go with something more practical that is attainable but I don’t foresee happening in my life. 81 career interceptions by Paul Krause. 18,355 rushing yards by Emmitt Smith

The3rdMacManusBrother said: