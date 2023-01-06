Silver Minings: Josh Jacobs questionable for Chiefs game

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to wrap up their season this Saturday with their Week 18 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, but they might be taking the field without one of their best players in running back Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs was listed as questionable on the Raiders’ final injury report of the week (and of the season) that was released yesterday. This is far from the first time he’s been listed on the report and been deemed questionable a few days before a game this season, however, this time feels a little different.

For one, Jacobs wasn’t listed on the report at all last week but did suffer an injury against the San Francisco 49ers that caused him to miss some game time, and he has two injury designations listed on this week’s report, a hip and oblique. Also, the team added “NIR-Personal” as a reason for him missing the last two days of practice, inviting more skepticism surrounding his status for Saturday.

The Raiders might not have anything to play for this weekend after getting officially eliminated from playoff contention last week, but the NFL’s leading rusher does.

Jacobs will be chasing Hall of Fame running back Marcus Allen in a couple of ways against the Chiefs. With 1,608 rushing yards, he leads Nick Chubb by 160 yards and Derrick Henry by 179, so Jacobs can become the first Raider to bring home the rushing crown since Allen did it in 1985.

Allen had 1,759 yards that season, which is still the all-time single-season record for the organization, so accomplishing that feat is a possibility, too. Granted, it would take an impressive 151-yard or more performance, but Jacobs has already done that twice this season.

The rest of Las Vegas’ injury report is listed below, as linebacker Darien Butler has already been ruled out with a concussion. Everyone else listed did not receive a game status as of yesterday afternoon.

Player/Injury/Thursday’s status:

Davante Adams/Illness/full

Curtis Bolton/Shin/full

Darien Butler/Concussion/DNP

AJ Cole/Illness/full

Jarrett Stidham/Rt. Elbow/full

Zamir White/Ankle/full

Tyler Hall/Foot/full

