SB Nation Reacts: 42% of Raiders believe in the team’s direction

The Las Vegas Raiders push to finish the season strong after last Sunday's loss. The 37-34 defeat to the 49ers had the Raiders finding their groove on offense but struggling on the defensive side.

Jarrett Stidham throwing for 365 yards has fans excited about the quarterback position. With Josh Jacobs on the injured report, Stidham will have to duplicate last week. The defense seemed to be ready for the offseason already.

With this week's SB Nation Reacts, we asked Raider Nation what their confidence was in the team's direction going forward. The nation's optimism is moving in the right direction, with 42% of fans believing in the Raiders.

The Raiders now stay home to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are one of the hottest teams in the league, looking for home-field advantage. The Raiders should be ready for the match and hopefully can play well.