Silver Minings: Raiders-Chiefs final score predictions

It’s that time of the week again. We want to hear your Week 18 prediction.
We want to know your predictions for the final score in the Las Vegas Raiders’ home game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the season finale at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. PT.
Please give your final score predictions in the comment section below and the reason why.
The Raiders, of course, blew a 17-0 lead and lost to the Chiefs won 30-29 at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 5. Will this game be as close. What do you think?
Let’s see how it goes and thanks for playing along.
