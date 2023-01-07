Raiders vs. Chiefs: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

This isn’t the regular-season finale the Las Vegas Raiders imagined.

Unlike last year when the Raiders clinched a playoff berth at home in Week 18, the pre-game feel of this game is much less dramatic. The disappointing Raiders are simply playing out the string. The Kansas City Chiefs, however, are still in the mix for the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC playoffs.

Still, the Raiders are playing for pride and would love to send their AFC West rival to the postseason with an upset loss.

Game info:

Records: The Raiders are 6-10, the Chiefs are 13-3.

TV Schedule

Date: Jan. 7, 2023

Time: 1:30 p.m. PT

Channel: ABC, ESPN

Announcers: Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky.

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM, Westwood One

Related Las Vegas Raiders Radio Network affiliate stations

Watch on mobile:

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)

+ Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices) Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)

Weather: It’s always nice inside Allegiant Stadium.

Betting: Chiefs -7.5, 52.5 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Follow Silver and Black Pride on social media!

Twitter - @SilverBlakPride

Facebook - Silver and Black Pride

Opponent Blog: Arrowhead Pride.