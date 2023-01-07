Raiders-Chiefs Week 18 final score: Kansas City wins in a blowout

The Las Vegas Raiders played the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday and it wasn’t pretty as they Chiefs won 31-13, but, at least, the season is over. Let’s take a look at the key aspects of the game:

Records:

The Raiders finished the season 6-11 after going 10-7 and making the playoffs last year. The AFC West champion Chiefs head to the playoffs at 14-3.

What it means:

The win gives the Chiefs the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs and a bye next week. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 27-3 in the AFC West and 16-0 on the road. The Raiders fell to 3-3 in the AFC west this season and 4-4 at home. they went 2-7 on the road. The Chiefs, who led 24-3 at halftime, have led by 21 points or more at halftime in five games with Mahomes at quarterback. Three of those games have come against the Raiders.

Turning point:

The Chiefs eased down the field on the first drive of the game and pretty much controlled the game from there.

Injury report:

Linebacker Harvey Langi was ruled out with a concussion in the second quarter, The Raiders took big hits to their linebacker crew late in the season. Cornerback Nate Hobbs was ruled out of the game in the third quarter with a hand injury. He missed six games with a hand injury he suffered against the Chiefs in Week 5. Wide receiver Davante Adams had to be helped off the field in the fourth quarter after apparently banging his head on the field.

What’s next:

The offseason. The Raiders now focus on free agency and the draft to bounce back from a bitterly disappointing 2022 season. The Raiders can pick as high as No. 6. Their first-round draft order will be determined after Sunday’s games.