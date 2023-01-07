 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raiders-Chiefs inactives: Josh Jacobs is playing

Star running back is playing for ailing father

By Bill Williamson
San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders
Josh Jacobs
An emotional Josh Jacobs will be trying to win the NFL rushing title Saturday, as he is active for the season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

Jacobs was listed as questionable on the Raiders’ final injury report of the week (and of the season) that was released Thursday. He suffer an injury against the San Francisco 49ers that caused him to miss some game time, and he has two injury designations listed on this week’s report, a hip and oblique. Also, the team added “NIR-Personal” as a reason for him missing the last two days of practice. It was the fifth time in the second half of the season that Jacobs was listed as questionable on the injury report. He had played in every game.

It turned out his personal issue was that his father, Marty, had to have emergency heart surgery in Tulsa this week. His father asked his son to play in the finale.

Jacobs leads the NFL in rushing with 1,608 yards. He leads Nick Chubb by 160 yards and Derrick Henry by 179, so Jacobs can become the first Raider to bring home the rushing crown since Marcus Allen did it in 1985. Jacobs needs 152 yards to break Allen’s team record of 1,759 yards that season. That was set in 16 games. This is the Raiders’ 17th game.

Of course, Jacobs is a free agent after this season. The Raiders can either franchise tag, extend Jacobs or let him hit the open market in March. Jacobs will play in all 17 games this season. He never had previously played a full season and missed a total of six games in his first three NFL seasons

Meanwhile, rookie linebacker Darien Butler was ruled out Thursday with a concussion. The Raiders’ other inactive players Saturday are:

For Kansas City, receiver/returner Mecole Hardman is inactive, but kicker Harrison Butker is active.

