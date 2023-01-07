Filed under: Watch: Hunter Renfrow sweet TD That’s nice By Bill Williamson@BWilliamsonNFL Jan 7, 2023, 4:03pm PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Watch: Hunter Renfrow sweet TD Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Hunter Renfrow Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images What a nice touchdown grab by Hunter Renfrow. Of course it was on third down @renfrowhunter for six! ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/fyYCEFJLUF— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 7, 2023 Next Up In Latest News Raiders owner Mark Davis’ options: Josh McDaniels or Derek Carr? Ray Guy: Remembering a Raiders legend Silver Minings: Josh Jacobs continues special season Raiders poll: Who will be the scapegoat? What’s the best Raiders game you’ve ever been to? Loading comments...
