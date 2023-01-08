Raiders 2023 schedule: Opponents for Las Vegas

With the the dust just settling on a disappointing 2022 season for the Las Vegas Raiders, it is already time to start thinking about the 2023 season.
The Raiders’ opponents for the 17-game regular-season schedule has been finalized. The Raiders have nine home games at Allegiant Stadium in 2023. The exact schedule and dates will be released in the spring, likely in May. let’s take a look at the Raiders’ 2023 opponents:
HOME
Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
New England Patriots
New York Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
New York Giants
AWAY
Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
Buffalo Bills
Indianapolis Colts
Miami Dolphins
Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
At first glance, it looks like a fairly difficult schedule. The home slate looks pretty stuff and there are some good storylines including Davante Adams facing his former team, the Packers. Also, there is some potential for some cold-weather road games.
