Raiders 2023 schedule: Opponents for Las Vegas

With the the dust just settling on a disappointing 2022 season for the Las Vegas Raiders, it is already time to start thinking about the 2023 season.

The Raiders’ opponents for the 17-game regular-season schedule has been finalized. The Raiders have nine home games at Allegiant Stadium in 2023. The exact schedule and dates will be released in the spring, likely in May. let’s take a look at the Raiders’ 2023 opponents:

HOME

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

New York Giants

AWAY

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Buffalo Bills

Indianapolis Colts

Miami Dolphins

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

At first glance, it looks like a fairly difficult schedule. The home slate looks pretty stuff and there are some good storylines including Davante Adams facing his former team, the Packers. Also, there is some potential for some cold-weather road games.