Silver Minings: Jarrett Stidham belives he is a starter in the NFL

The Las Vegas Raiders' disappointing season is over after a 31-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. They now look to the future to fill the plethora of holes on this football team.

One of them is the quarterback position. With the team moving on from Derek Carr heading into 2023, it became the most significant void on the football team.

Jarrett Stidham has attempted to make a case for him to be the guy. He started his campaign on the right foot throwing for 365 yards vs. the San Francisco 49ers. His performance vs. the Chiefs didn't match the previous week, hurting his future outlook.

Stidham has the confidence in himself to be an NFL starting quarterback. He expressed it at the last press conference of the season after the game.

Jarrett Stidham on making a case for himself to be starter next season: pic.twitter.com/d15qCla6iK — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) January 8, 2023

The former Auburn Tiger exhibited he belongs in the NFL. The Raiders have a ton of work to do in the offseason, and one of those is deciding whether they should bring in the young signal-caller.

In other Raiders links

Josh Jacobs speaks on the loss of his father: Raiders website profiles Josh Jacobs after the loss to the Chiefs

TDL instant reaction vs the Chiefs: the TDL show reacts to the loss to the Chiefs on Saturday.

Chiefs attempt to embarrass the Raiders; Chiefs did a weird formation to poke fun at the Raiders team.