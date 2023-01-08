Raiders 2023 Draft: Las Vegas will pick 7th

Now that the regular season is over, the 2023 NFL Draft order is set for the Las Vegas Raiders and the rest of the non-playoff teams. The Raiders are set to pick seventh overall, per Tankathon.com, and Tankathon’s mock draft has Las Vegas taking Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski.

Below is a look at the updated NFL Draft order after Week 18.

*Playoff team, final order TBD

**Dolphins will forfeit their first-round pick

Raiders' other draft picks: 39 overall, 71, 109, 142, 145 (from Falcons), 174, 202* (from Cowboys), 219, 222 (from Cardinals), 233 (from New England)