 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Raiders 2023 Draft: Las Vegas will pick 7th

Order set for non-playoff teams

By Matt Holder
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Michigan State at Northwestern
Peter Skoronski
Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Now that the regular season is over, the 2023 NFL Draft order is set for the Las Vegas Raiders and the rest of the non-playoff teams. The Raiders are set to pick seventh overall, per Tankathon.com, and Tankathon’s mock draft has Las Vegas taking Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski.

Below is a look at the updated NFL Draft order after Week 18.

  1. Chicago Bears 3-14
  2. Houston Texans 3-13-1
  3. Arizona Cardinals 4-13
  4. Indianapolis Colts 4-12-1
  5. Seattle Seahawks via Denver Broncos 5-12
  6. Detriot Lions via Los Angeles Rams 5-12
  7. Las Vegas Raiders 6-11
  8. Atlanta Falcons 7-10
  9. Carolina Panthers 7-10
  10. Philadelphia Eagles via New Orleans Saints 7-10
  11. Tennessee Titans 7-10
  12. Houston Texans via Cleveland Browns 7-10
  13. New York Jets 7-10
  14. New England Patriots 8-9
  15. Green Bay Packers 8-9
  16. Washington Commanders 8-8-1
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers 9-8
  18. Detroit Lions 9-8
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers* 8-9
  20. Seattle Seahawks* 9-8
  21. Jacksonville Jaguars* 9-8
  22. Miami Dolphins** 9-8
  23. New York Giants* 9-7-1
  24. Baltimore Ravens* 10-7
  25. Los Angeles Chargers* 10-7
  26. Dallas Cowboys* 12-5
  27. Cincinnati Bengals* 12-4
  28. Minnesota Vikings 13-4
  29. Denver Broncos via San Francisco 49ers* 13-4
  30. Buffalo Bills* 13-3
  31. Kansas City Chiefs* 14-3
  32. Philadelphia Eagles 14-3

*Playoff team, final order TBD

**Dolphins will forfeit their first-round pick

Raiders' other draft picks: 39 overall, 71, 109, 142, 145 (from Falcons), 174, 202* (from Cowboys), 219, 222 (from Cardinals), 233 (from New England)

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...