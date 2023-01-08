Raiders 2023 Draft: Las Vegas will pick 7th

Now that the regular season is over, the 2023 NFL Draft order is set for the Las Vegas Raiders and the rest of the non-playoff teams. The Raiders are set to pick seventh overall, per Tankathon.com, and Tankathon’s mock draft has Las Vegas taking Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski.
Below is a look at the updated NFL Draft order after Week 18.
- Chicago Bears 3-14
- Houston Texans 3-13-1
- Arizona Cardinals 4-13
- Indianapolis Colts 4-12-1
- Seattle Seahawks via Denver Broncos 5-12
- Detriot Lions via Los Angeles Rams 5-12
- Las Vegas Raiders 6-11
- Atlanta Falcons 7-10
- Carolina Panthers 7-10
- Philadelphia Eagles via New Orleans Saints 7-10
- Tennessee Titans 7-10
- Houston Texans via Cleveland Browns 7-10
- New York Jets 7-10
- New England Patriots 8-9
- Green Bay Packers 8-9
- Washington Commanders 8-8-1
- Pittsburgh Steelers 9-8
- Detroit Lions 9-8
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers* 8-9
- Seattle Seahawks* 9-8
- Jacksonville Jaguars* 9-8
- Miami Dolphins** 9-8
- New York Giants* 9-7-1
- Baltimore Ravens* 10-7
- Los Angeles Chargers* 10-7
- Dallas Cowboys* 12-5
- Cincinnati Bengals* 12-4
- Minnesota Vikings 13-4
- Denver Broncos via San Francisco 49ers* 13-4
- Buffalo Bills* 13-3
- Kansas City Chiefs* 14-3
- Philadelphia Eagles 14-3
*Playoff team, final order TBD
**Dolphins will forfeit their first-round pick
Raiders' other draft picks: 39 overall, 71, 109, 142, 145 (from Falcons), 174, 202* (from Cowboys), 219, 222 (from Cardinals), 233 (from New England)
