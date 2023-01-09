It’s finally here, the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the TCU Horned Frogs and Georgia Bulldogs. I’m sure just about every Las Vegas Raiders fan will be tuning in, so below is a snapshot of four NFL Draft prospects from each team. If you’d like to dive into a few more prospects from TCU and Georgia, links to the viewer’s guide for each team’s semifinal game can be found below, too. Only two featured players were repeated from the previous matchups.

Fiesta Bowl (TCU)

Peach Bowl (Georgia)

TCU

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB (No. 1)

Career stats (four seasons): 120 total tackles (91 solo), 5 INTs, 35 PD

NMDD draft projection as of 1/6: 4th round

Scouting report via TheDraftNetwork.com (full report)

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson is an extremely talented cornerback. Watching the film, you instantly notice his athletic ability. In press-man situations, he has the foot quickness to mirror and match receivers and stay on top of them. He also has the fluid hips to turn and run with receivers in the deeper portions of the field. On in-breaking routes, Hodges-Tomlinson shows off his reactionary athleticism in his ability to sink his hips and stay in the pocket of receivers to stay in phase with them. Another element that jumps off the film is his competitive nature. Hodges-Tomlinson shows that he is a high-motor player with the way he pursues ball carriers and gives great effort to make the tackle. He is also very competitive at the catch point and will battle with receivers to make sure that they have absolutely secured the pass before calling the play over. Hodges-Tomlinson is a high-level competitor whose talent is undeniable.

Dylan Horton, EDGE (No. 98)

Career stats (five seasons): 142 total tackles (88 solo), 28 TFL, 18 sacks, 5 PD, 2 FF

NMDD draft projection as of 1/6: 5th round

Scouting report via TDN (full report)

Horton is a versatile defensive line prospect that has the frame to align in multiple positions along the defensive front and has ideal height and length that gives him a prototypical build for an edge player in the NFL. On film, Horton has showcased many likable traits against the run and pass. Against the run, Horton shows to be very violent in his approach and is willing to collision with offensive linemen to hold the line of scrimmage. Horton is violent at the point of attack, using his hands and showing the ability to consistently shed offensive linemen off of him.

Steve Avila, iOL (No. 79)

NMDD draft projection as of 1/6: 3rd round

Scouting report via TDN (full report)

Steve Avila has good size that helps in multiple aspects of his game. In pass protection situations, Avila does a good job anchoring and making defenders run through his frame. Because of his overall body mass, it is difficult for defenders to do so. At the guard position, Avila does a good job of stopping penetration which gives the quarterback and clean pocket to step into and deliver a pass. Avila also uses his size in the run game. Avila does a good job of getting onto defenders and then getting movement off the line of scrimmage. Because Avila is a bigger body, it is difficult at times for defenders to shed him. Overall, Avila shows to be an effective interior offensive lineman who understands the ways the use his body mass to help aid in blocking defenders.

Max Duggan, QB (No. 15)

NMDD draft projection as of 1/6: UDFA

Career stats (four seasons): 60.3% completion, 9,466 yards, 73 TDs, 26 INTs, 1,894 rushing yards, 27 rushing TDs

Scouting report via TDN (full report)

During the 2022 season, Duggan operated well in an RPO offense where the reads are quick in progression, but there are also opportunities for Duggan to push the ball vertically down the field, giving his receiver a chance to make a play. Working the short game, Duggan excels at throwing quick screens to receivers with the ability to get the ball out of his hands without completely setting his feet and throwing from multiple arm angles in the RPO game. Duggan also has shown to master the process of the ball fake while reading the defender to make a decision on whether or not to pull the ball or throw it. In an offense where there are designed vertical shots, Duggan is a quarterback who is more than willing to give his receiver a chance to make a play on the ball down the field.

Other notable TCU prospects

Each player’s name is linked to a full scouting report

Quentin Johnston, WR (No. 1): 1st-round projection

Kendre Miller, RB (No. 33): 5th round

Georgia

Sedrick Van Pran, iOL (No. 63)

NMDD draft projection as of 1/6: 3rd round

Scouting report via TDN (full report)

I love competitive offensive linemen with a high motor. Sedrick Van Pran fits the bill. He’s rarely seen uncovered and not looking for work. Van Pran does a good job operating as a bumper to assist his teammates with inside help. He battles to the whistle once engaged with defenders. He showcases the athleticism to fit zone blocking schemes without concern. Van Pran can quickly climb to the second level and pick off linebackers in the run game. His athleticism is on display on screens, as he flashes the ability to quickly get out after snapping the football. I like his demeanor on duo blocks. He engages with the intention to drive/wash defenders out of their assigned gap. His football IQ and field vision are impressive—he will work off duo blocks and quickly pick off nearby defenders. As a puller, he can punish second-level defenders in space. Van Pran identifies A-gap blitzes and makes quick decisions when choosing who to pick up.

Christopher Smith II, S (No. 29)

Career stats (five seasons): 129 total tackles (84 solo), 6 TFL, 6 INTs, 10 PD

NMDD draft projection as of 1/6: 3rd round

Scouting report via Bleacher Report (full report)

— Versatile player who can play at multiple levels of the defense, from deep center field down to the slot. — Downhill player with quick reaction to the run game. Full-speed player who closes ground quickly with good angles. — Physical tackler who is willing to strike anyone with the ball. Does a good job of throwing his body around and cutting out the ball-carrier’s legs. — Smooth backpedal and quick feet to get out of breaks. — Displays great vision, anticipation and timing to bait and jump routes.

Kenny McIntosh, RB (No. 1)

Career stats (four seasons): 271 carries, 1,532 yards (5.7 ypc), 16 TDs, 75 catches, 862 yards, 4 TDs

NMDD draft projection as of 1/6: 3rd round

Scouting report via TDN (full report)

McIntosh provides a nice combination of height, weight, and speed at the running back position. Unlike his former teammate James Cook, a lack of size/build cannot be used as a knock. McIntosh runs with patience, following his blocks to daylight. Whether on zone or gap run calls, McIntosh reads his blocks well. He runs the ball with a good controlled pace and shifts gears when necessary. Once he identifies and attacks daylight, McIntosh has more than enough burst/explosiveness to generate big plays.

Tykee Smith, S (No. 23)

Career stats (four seasons): 141 total tackles (93 solo), 12 TFL, 4 INTs, 10 PD, 2 FFs

NMDD draft projection as of 1/6: 3rd round

Scouting report via TDN (full report)

Tykee Smith plays a rough and physical brand of football. His toolbelt is equipped with a diverse set of tools. He’s alignment-versatile and plays split, single-high, and in the nickel in run support. He’s a reliable man option versus tight ends. He is disruptive in coverage and plays through the hands of the receiver at the catch point. He has good ball skills when tracking or jostling at the catch point. He’s a punishing and violent tackler. He identifies screens and quickly slips stalk blocks to meet the ball to the target. He has fluid hips to change directions in short space. Smith is a tone-setter with infectious energy on the field. He showcased leadership for West Virginia’s defense, communicating secondary calls from the sideline. His skill set, frame, and playstyle are the mold of Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

Other notable Georgia prospects

Jalen Carter, DT (No. 88): 1st-round projection

Nolan Smith, EDGE (No. 4): 1st round

Kelee Ringo, CB (No. 5): 1st round

Broderick Jones, OT (No. 59): 1st round

Darnell Washington, TE (No. 0): 2nd round