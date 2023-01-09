Early thoughts on 2023 Raiders opponents

Now that the Las Vegas Raiders 2023 list of opponents for the 17-game regular season schedule has been finalized (the exact schedule and dates will be released in the spring, likely in May), let’s take at some of the best early storylines:

Green Bay Packers at home:

This is a revenge game for both Davante Adams and the Green Bay Packers. Of course, the Raiders acquired the superstar wide receiver from the Packers last March for first and second round draft picks. Adams was tremendous in is his first season in Las Vegas. It will be fun to see Adams on the field against his old friend Aaron Rodgers and company. This is a prime candidate to be a prime-time game. The scary part is that Packers fans travel like cray and there could be an Allegiant Stadium takeover by the Cheeseheads similar to what we saw in Week 17 by San Francisco 49ers fans.

New England Patriots at home:

If could be a tough week for Jakobi Meyers if he’s still a Patriot. He’s a free agent and he may want to leave just to hide from the ghost of his awful lateral that need the Raiders’ Week 16 home game with a Chandler Jones touchdown. It will be fun to see Bill Belichick asked questions about that one. Also, would we see a Tom Brady-Patriots’ reunion game? Um, more about that later.

Buffalo Bills on the road:

Improving the defense this offseason will be a huge focus of the offseason for Las Vegas, Whatever the Raiders’ defense looks like, it will be challenged in this big AFC matchup against the high-powered Bills. A late-season trip to Western New York would be an added wrinkle to this game.

Surely, after all the offseason movements, there will be plenty fresh storylines that develops. But the early look is that this will be a fun season to watch unfold.