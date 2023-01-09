Silver Minings: Josh Jacobs wins rushing title

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs really wrapped up the NFL’s rushing title a few weeks ago, but it became official yesterday with the end of the 2022 regular season.

The Tennessee Titans Derrick Henry and Cleveland Browns Nick Chubb both had a chance to catch Jacobs but fell short. Henry had 109 yards on Saturday night’s AFC South Championship game, finishing the year with 1,538 rushing yards, while Chubb picked up 77 yards on Sunday to finish in third place with 1,525 yards.

Jacobs capped off the campaign with 1,653 yards, 115 ahead of Henry and 128 in front of Chubb, and as the first Raider to win the rushing crown since Marcus Allen in 1985. Allen’s franchise single-season record of 1,759 rushing yards remains intact, so Jacobs will have to settle for second place in that regard.

While the Pro Bowler didn’t need the 45 yards he gained on Saturday, his father, Marty, wanted to ensure his son took home the crown. Marty suffered a heart attack on Tuesday so Josh spent the majority of last week in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma. But his father implored him to fly back for the game, which the running back described as the hardest game he’s had to play in.

Josh Jacobs originally wasn’t going to play in today’s game after his father suffered a heart attack Tuesday. His father told him to go play and flew back from Tulsa, Oklahoma yesterday night.



“This was probably the hardest game I’ve ever played.” pic.twitter.com/JkbOU50F3n — Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) January 8, 2023

Now the biggest storyline surrounding the impending free agent is; will he be a Raider next season?

In other Raiders’ Links: