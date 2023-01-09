Raiders 2023 offseason: Josh Jacobs wants to return to Las Vegas

While the Las Vegas Raiders have a long to-do list this offseason and it starts with figuring out who the quarterback will be, but the status of star running back Josh Jacobs is definitely high on the list.

Jacobs, who won the NFL rushing title with 1,653 yards, is a free agent after the Raiders declined his fifth-year option last spring. On Monday, as the team met for the last time after a disappointing 6-11 season, Jacobs was asked about his future and he made it clear he would like to return to the Raiders. He noted that it would have to make sense, but the No. 24 overall draft pick in 2019 said he wants to stay in Las Vegas.

Josh Jacobs on staying w/ #Raiders 'Obviously for me it has to make sense.This is where I want to be. Coming in I remember sitting down w/ Maxx & all these guys & talking about the organization &wanting to be a part of the change. I still feel that way so hopefully I'll be back.' pic.twitter.com/mTAO3XaSOv — Cassie Soto (@_CassieSoto) January 9, 2023

There are four possible outcomes in the next two months:

The Raiders can give him a contract extension.

They can give him the franchise tag.

They can give him the transition tag, but he can talk to other teams.

He can hit the open market in March.

“It has to make sense for me, but this is where I want to be. Hopefully, I’m back.” — Josh Jacobs pic.twitter.com/R9oddbPZME — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) January 9, 2023

Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels said on Monday that the team definitely wants to work out something with Jacobs, who was outstanding all season.

Meanwhile, Jacobs was selected as the Craig Long Award winner. It goes to the player who most cooperates with the media each season.