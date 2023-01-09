 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raiders 2023 offseason: Josh Jacobs wants to return to Las Vegas

Free agent running back says Las Vegas is where he wants to be

By Bill Williamson Updated
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders
Josh Jacobs
While the Las Vegas Raiders have a long to-do list this offseason and it starts with figuring out who the quarterback will be, but the status of star running back Josh Jacobs is definitely high on the list.

Jacobs, who won the NFL rushing title with 1,653 yards, is a free agent after the Raiders declined his fifth-year option last spring. On Monday, as the team met for the last time after a disappointing 6-11 season, Jacobs was asked about his future and he made it clear he would like to return to the Raiders. He noted that it would have to make sense, but the No. 24 overall draft pick in 2019 said he wants to stay in Las Vegas.

There are four possible outcomes in the next two months:

  • The Raiders can give him a contract extension.
  • They can give him the franchise tag.
  • They can give him the transition tag, but he can talk to other teams.
  • He can hit the open market in March.

Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels said on Monday that the team definitely wants to work out something with Jacobs, who was outstanding all season.

Meanwhile, Jacobs was selected as the Craig Long Award winner. It goes to the player who most cooperates with the media each season.

