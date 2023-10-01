Raiders-Chargers recap: Too many mistakes in Las Vegas defeat

Since 2020, the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers have played seven times. Six of those games were one-score games. This was no different as the Chargers won 24-17.

Let’s take a look at the key aspects of the game:

Records: The Las Vegas Raiders are 1-3. The Los Angeles Chargers are 2-2.

What it means:

The Raiders have lost three straight games and are 1-3 for the second straight season. They are 1-1 in the AFC West.

Turning point:

The Chargers led 24-7 at halftime and the Raiders made it close, because that won’t the Chargers do. They Charger. But late plays by cornerback Asante Samuel and quarterback Justin Herbert saved the Chargers from themselves in a game the Raiders committed three turnovers.

Injury report:

Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams appeared to hurt his shoulder in the second quarter and he went to the locker room for evaluation. He returned later in the quarter. Later in the second quarter, rookie defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera, playing his first game, went down. Cornerback David Long hurt his ankle in the third quarter. He did not return.

And now #Raiders Davante Adams went to the locker room with a shoulder injury.



Damn.. so many injuries. pic.twitter.com/ZxV1pkk6Ethttps://t.co/FWr9I8x2PC — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 1, 2023

What’s next: The Raiders host the 2-2 Green Bay Packers next Monday night against the Green Bay Packers. Kickoff is 5:15 p.m. PT.