Raiders vs. Chargers: How to watch, TV channel, live stream, odds and more

The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers have split the past three seasons series (since the both moved into their beautiful new stadiums).

And the games have been close. Five of the six games have been decided by seven points or less and two of them have gone to overtime which each squad winning one of those games.

Why should we expect anything different in this clash?

Here is all you need to know about the game:

Game info:

Records: The Raiders are 1-2, the Chargers are 1-2.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023

Time: 1:05 p.m. PT

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins.

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM

Related Las Vegas Raiders Radio Network affiliate stations

Watch on mobile:

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)

+ Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices) Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)

Weather: It’s always nice at SoFi Stadium.

Betting: Chargers -5.5, 47.5 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

