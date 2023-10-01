Raiders-Chargers inactives: Maxx Crosby is active

Las Vegas Raiders star pass-rusher Maxx Crosby is active Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers (kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PT).

He was limited in practice Wednesday and did not work Thursday with a knee issue. He was limited Friday and is listed as questionable.

Saturday, both quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (ankle) were ruled out. Hobbs was apparently hurt in practice Friday. In addition to Garoppolo and Hobbs, there are the other Raiders’ inactive players Sunday:

Pass-rusher Malcolm Koonce (groin) and safety Roderic Teamer (achilles) were also questionable to play, but are playing.

Ffith-round pick Christopher Smith is active for the first time as is seventh-round pick Nesta Jade Silvera. Third-round pick Byron Young, though, is a health inactive for the first time.

Meanwhile, the Chargers are banged up. Standout running back Austin Ekeler, safety Derwin James and pass-rusher Joey Bosa are all out. The Chargers were already missing standout receiver Mike Williams, who is out for the season. Starting center Corey Lindsay is also out.