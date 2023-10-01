Silver Minings: Raiders activate Tyler Hall plus other roster moves

The Las Vegas Raiders are starting to face the injury bug early in the season. Jimmy Garoppolo is missing his first game of the season with a concussion. On the defense, Nate Hobbs will be out making the secondary without one of their better players.

With the announcement of the injuries, the Raiders made plenty of roster moves on Saturday.

We have signed LB Kana’i Mauga to the active roster, placed LB Curtis Bolton on the Reserve/Injured list, and released DE Chandler Jones.



Additionally, we have activated CB Tyler Hall and LB Malik Reed from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/E1UMkvA2Gc — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 30, 2023

Tyler Hall was called up from the practice squad after the news of Nate Hobbs. Hall played well at slot corner last season for the Raiders to end the season.

Malik Reed is the other linebacker to be activated from the practice squad. The former Denver Bronco could add to the pass rush against one of the best passing offenses in football. He has 16 career sacks in four seasons.

With Curtis Bolton moving to injured reserve, they signed linebacker Kanai Mauga to the active roster. The USC product will get his first chance to suit up for the Raiders.

