Filed under:

WATCH: Tush-push TD

Game tied at 7-7

By Bill Williamson@BWilliamsonNFL Oct 1, 2023, 1:43pm PDT

Aidan O'Connell

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Watch Aidan O'Connell get pushed in for the tying score.

Aidan O'Connell: Running QB. pic.twitter.com/gTaDhTJ27t— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 1, 2023
