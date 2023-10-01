Raiders News: Davante Adams returns to game after a shoulder injury

UDPATE: Adams came back in the game late in the second half.

PREVIOUSLY: The Las Vegas Raiders are battling with the Los Angeles Chargers, with Aidan O’Connell getting this first start. It has been up and down so far for the offense, with the Raiders down 24-7.

Josh McDaniels hoped O’Connell could depend on Davante Adams and the rest of the receivers. However, the worst happened with Adams going down in the second quarter.

Davante Adams (shoulder) is QUESTIONABLE to return#LVvsLAC — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 1, 2023

It was on a throw behind Adams, and Michael Davis landed on his shoulder. Adams didn’t get up and was taken to the locker room for examination. He is now questionable to return with the shoulder injury.

The Raiders must depend on the other weapons for the rest of the game. Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Renfrow will become more significant players if Adams can’t return. Josh Jacobs will have to pick up the slack as well.

Hopefully, Adams isn’t out too long and comes back soon.