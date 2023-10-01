Raiders’ defensive tackle Jerry Tillery ejected after (very) late hit on Justin Herbert

Things got testy in the second quarter of the Las Vegas Raiders game at the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Raiders defensive tackle (and former Chargers’ first-round draft pick) Jerry Tillery was ejected from the game after a late hit on Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert. He was penalized 15 yards and it led to a Chargers’ touchdown.

#Raiders Jerry Tillery EJECTED after this hit on his former teammate QB Justin Herbert.



DIRTYpic.twitter.com/vFdElwguBghttps://t.co/leSChFb0yr — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 1, 2023

Herbert avoided a Maxx Crosby sack and was out of bounds when Tillery tagged him in an obvious stupid decision. Crosby gestured “why” with his hands at his teammate. Most of the Chargers’ bench went after Tillery after hitting the star quarterback

Tillery had a late hit on Los Angles Rams’ quarterback Baker Mayfield last season in the same building that led to a game-winning score by the Rams.

He was claimed off waivers by the Chargers by Las Vegas last season. He has been a starter since. Tillery will likely get a hefty fine by the NFL after the bone-headed play.