Raiders open as 1-point favorites in Week 5 vs. the Green Bay Packers

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered their third loss in a row after showing grit fighting in a division battle vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. The 24-17 loss puts the head on McDaniels as the Raiders struggle.

The offense struggled with turnovers and running the football once again. Aidan O’Connel made his first start of the season and worked in the first half. In the second half, he showed poise and almost led a 17-point comeback.

Raiders head home next week to meet with the Green Bay Packers. It will be the Raiders first game on Monday Night Football.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for all the Week 5 action, with the Raiders opening as 1-point favorites at home against the Packers next Sunday with an O/U of 43.5.

Week 5 has a first slate of bye weeks with four teams missing in action. The biggest favorites for the upcoming games, according to DraftKings, are the Miami Dolphins as 9.5-point favorites over the New York Giants.

Check out the opening odds below:

Raiders vs. Packers

Moneyline: Raiders -112, Packers-108

Opening point spread: -1

Opening point total: 43.5

