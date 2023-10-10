Silver Minings: Raiders one of the oldest teams in the NFL

The talk heading into the 2023 NFL season was hope the second-year regime of that Las Vegas Raiders, led by general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels, was that they were building a sustainable roster based on youth.

But that is really not quite taking shape. A recent study showed the Raiders are actually the eighth oldest team in the NFL this season. Check out the details below:

#49ers are 3rd oldest team and #Raiders 8th oldest so far this season https://t.co/Ydo2LUFHTg — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) September 28, 2023

It is also worth noting that this is not exactly an inherited roster anymore. Only 13 players on the current 53-man roster played for the previous regime, before Ziegler and McDaniels arrived in January, 2022.

So, their road to becoming a youthful squad is still a work in progress.

In other Raiders’ news: