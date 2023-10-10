 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silver Minings: Raiders one of the oldest teams in the NFL

Youth movement?

San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders
Dave Ziegler
The talk heading into the 2023 NFL season was hope the second-year regime of that Las Vegas Raiders, led by general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels, was that they were building a sustainable roster based on youth.

But that is really not quite taking shape. A recent study showed the Raiders are actually the eighth oldest team in the NFL this season. Check out the details below:

It is also worth noting that this is not exactly an inherited roster anymore. Only 13 players on the current 53-man roster played for the previous regime, before Ziegler and McDaniels arrived in January, 2022.

So, their road to becoming a youthful squad is still a work in progress.

In other Raiders’ news:

  • Last straw: J.C. Jackson refused to enter the game against the Raiders in Week 4. He was traded from the Charegrs to Patriots days later.
  • Huge bet: A Las Vegas bettor made a huge bet on the Raiders-Packers game Monday night.
  • Brotherly love: The Las Vegas Review-Journal had a feature on Raiders’ kicker Daniel Carlson and his brother Anders, the kicker of the Green Bay Packers

