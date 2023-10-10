Raiders Week 6 opponent: Coverage leading up to game against New England Patriots

The Las Vegas Raiders play their sixth game Sunday and a second straight home as they host the New England Patriots. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. PT. This is the place to check out our weekly coverage of the Week 5 game. Let’s start by getting to know the Patriots:

Record:

The Patriots are 1-4 after a 34-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints at home Sunday. The Patriots have been outscored 72-3 the past two games.

Last meeting between these two?

The Raiders, of course, are coached by Josh McDaniels, who was Bill Belichick’s longtime offensive coordinator in New England. There has been rumors this could be Belichick’s final season in New England, and, of course, there is no guarantee that McDaniels will return to Las Vegas in 2024. So, this could be their final meeting against each other. McDaniels is actually 2-0 against his mentor, beating him in his first season in Denver (2009) and last season with the Raiders.

J.C. Jackson again:

The Raiders faced cornerback J.C. Jackson in Week 4 when he was with the Los Angeles Chargers and are set to see him Sunday. The Chargers traded Jackson (who previously was with the Patriots) to New England last week.

The Last meeting:

The Raiders beat the Patriots at Allegiant Stadium last December in one of the most wild endings ever as Chandler Jones took an errant lateral by (now Raider) Jakobi Meyers to the end zone to win 30-24. The game was headed to overtime if it weren’t for Meyers’ blunder.