 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Raiders-Packers What they’re saying: Maxx Crosby explodes on primetime

The highlights from post-game pressers and social media after a big win

By Matt Holder Updated
/ new
Green Bay Packers v Las Vegas Raiders
Maxx Crosby
Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

It certainly wasn’t the prettiest win but the Las Vegas Raiders got the job done on Monday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers. The 17-13 victory pulls the Raiders closer to .500 as they now hold a 2-3 record and have a chance to turn their season around, thanks in large part to defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Crosby was flying around the field all game and was extremely disruptive with five total tackles, a sack and an impressive four tackles for loss. Even on plays that didn’t end up on the stat sheet, Madd Maxx could constantly be found wreaking havoc in the Packers’ backfield as Monday night was a career game for him, and that’s saying a lot.

Below are a few of the highlights from the post-game press conferences and X—the site formerly known as Twitter—recapping Crosby’s big night and the game as a whole.

This was a pretty cool moment between Crosby and former Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, who is currently Green Bay’s special teams coordinator.

Raider Nation has already been there, talking about Crosby as the best defensive player in the league, where have you been?

Wise words from Louis Riddick.

Amik Robertson also stepped up and had a good game with the interception to seal the win while filling in for Nate Hobbs and Jakorian Bennett.

Marcus Peters, who also made a few clutch plays down the stretch, showed some love to Robertson as well.

Just in case you need to see the game-winning pick one more time!

The Raiders victory plunge, a tradition unlike any other.

Crosby shows love to the one and only Nation!

Oakland’s finest, Marshawn Lynch and Too Short were in the house.

This play by Peters ended up saving the game. It was a four-point swing and the Raiders won by four.

Roberston recaps his pick.

More From Silver And Black Pride

Loading comments...