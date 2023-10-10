Raiders-Packers What they’re saying: Maxx Crosby explodes on primetime

It certainly wasn’t the prettiest win but the Las Vegas Raiders got the job done on Monday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers. The 17-13 victory pulls the Raiders closer to .500 as they now hold a 2-3 record and have a chance to turn their season around, thanks in large part to defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Crosby was flying around the field all game and was extremely disruptive with five total tackles, a sack and an impressive four tackles for loss. Even on plays that didn’t end up on the stat sheet, Madd Maxx could constantly be found wreaking havoc in the Packers’ backfield as Monday night was a career game for him, and that’s saying a lot.

Below are a few of the highlights from the post-game press conferences and X—the site formerly known as Twitter—recapping Crosby’s big night and the game as a whole.

This was a pretty cool moment between Crosby and former Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, who is currently Green Bay’s special teams coordinator.

Bond between player & coach is one that can never be broken. This isn’t a casual coach/player hug it’s a “I love you man” hug. Rich Bisaccia was #Raiders AHC 2018-2021 & interim HC in 2021. Maxx Crosby was going through hell then but is now a franchise player. Sports are better pic.twitter.com/JzkPHamRnQ — Artie Schweitzer (@ArtieSchweitzer) October 10, 2023

Raider Nation has already been there, talking about Crosby as the best defensive player in the league, where have you been?

Most games with 4+ QB pressures in the last 3 seasons:



- #Raiders Maxx Crosby (23)

- #49ers Nick Boss (18)

- #Cowboys Micah Parsons (18)



It’s time we have a conversation about Maxx Crosby being the league’s best defensive player.



That man is relentless, every single snap, he… pic.twitter.com/zk00nWFbjl — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 10, 2023

Wise words from Louis Riddick.

Execute your profession with the effort that Maxx Crosby executes his and you’ll be aight… — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) October 10, 2023

Amik Robertson also stepped up and had a good game with the interception to seal the win while filling in for Nate Hobbs and Jakorian Bennett.

Nate Hobbs pumping up Amik Robertson on the way into the locker room #Raiders pic.twitter.com/wAJtCIXYkp — Jesse Merrick (@JesseNews3LV) October 10, 2023

Marcus Peters, who also made a few clutch plays down the stretch, showed some love to Robertson as well.

Marcus Peters on Amik Robertson: “He’s a gamer. Wants to make the big play. If people don’t know, they better put on the film.” — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) October 10, 2023

Just in case you need to see the game-winning pick one more time!

The Raiders victory plunge, a tradition unlike any other.

Raiders win over Packers Victory Plunge ‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/6DXAlcRzd6 — James Ramey (@ABNRanger87) October 10, 2023

Crosby shows love to the one and only Nation!

STOP PLAYIN!!!!!!!!!! Raider Nation I LOVE YALL ‍☠️ MORE. — MaddMaxx (@CrosbyMaxx) October 10, 2023

Oakland’s finest, Marshawn Lynch and Too Short were in the house.

I want to be Marshawn Lynch when I grow up pic.twitter.com/ftBAlUDjkp — Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) October 10, 2023

This play by Peters ended up saving the game. It was a four-point swing and the Raiders won by four.

This horse collar tackle by #Raiders CB Marcus Peters may have won them the game.



Pretty crazy. pic.twitter.com/5jJlGCO9Y1 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 10, 2023

