Silver Minings: New England stumbles into Las Vegas

Patriots enter Week 6 matchup in a major mess

By Bill Williamson
New Orleans Saints v New England Patriots
Mac Jones
TakeawaOne of the biggest stories of the 2023 NFL season so far is the New England Patriots and what a mess they are.

Bill Belichick’s team is as bad and looks as lost as it has have. The Tom Brady days seem like a million years ago.

The Patriots (who are sticking with Mac Jones at quarterback this week) lost at home to Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints 34-0 in Week 5. This is coming off of a 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys In Week 4. So, Belichick’s squad has been beaten by a total of 72-3 in the past two weeks and are 1-4. The Patriots have allowed 69 unanswered points.

The Patriots, of course, are visiting the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Week 6. This is a great opportunity for the Raiders against a team in total disarray,

