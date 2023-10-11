Silver Minings: New England stumbles into Las Vegas

TakeawaOne of the biggest stories of the 2023 NFL season so far is the New England Patriots and what a mess they are.
Bill Belichick’s team is as bad and looks as lost as it has have. The Tom Brady days seem like a million years ago.
The Patriots (who are sticking with Mac Jones at quarterback this week) lost at home to Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints 34-0 in Week 5. This is coming off of a 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys In Week 4. So, Belichick’s squad has been beaten by a total of 72-3 in the past two weeks and are 1-4. The Patriots have allowed 69 unanswered points.
The Patriots will go into Week 6 at 1-4, having allowed 69 unanswered points, and having gone 10 straight quarters without a touchdown.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 8, 2023
Might be the lowest point of the Kraft Era in Foxboro.
The Patriots, of course, are visiting the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Week 6. This is a great opportunity for the Raiders against a team in total disarray,
In other Raiders’ news:
