Silver Minings: New England stumbles into Las Vegas

TakeawaOne of the biggest stories of the 2023 NFL season so far is the New England Patriots and what a mess they are.

Bill Belichick’s team is as bad and looks as lost as it has have. The Tom Brady days seem like a million years ago.

The Patriots (who are sticking with Mac Jones at quarterback this week) lost at home to Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints 34-0 in Week 5. This is coming off of a 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys In Week 4. So, Belichick’s squad has been beaten by a total of 72-3 in the past two weeks and are 1-4. The Patriots have allowed 69 unanswered points.

The Patriots will go into Week 6 at 1-4, having allowed 69 unanswered points, and having gone 10 straight quarters without a touchdown.



Might be the lowest point of the Kraft Era in Foxboro. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 8, 2023

The Patriots, of course, are visiting the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Week 6. This is a great opportunity for the Raiders against a team in total disarray,

In other Raiders’ news: