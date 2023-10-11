A great moment for Amik Robertson

Amik Robertson was considered a potential NFL playmaker when the previous regime drafted him in the fourth round in 2020.

He hasn’t developed into a true starting player, although he has had flashes in his four-year Las Vegas Raiders career.

Monday night, Robertson came through with one of those flashes as he sealed a 17-13 victory on “Monday Night Football” with an interception on a Jordan Love pass in the end zone in the final seconds of the game.

Robertson, playing for inured rookie starting cornerback Jakorian Bennett, admitted after the game, it was a special night for him.

“It’s a great moment. It’s always great helping the team win. You make a couple of plays and everybody loves you,” Robertson said. “The moment you mess up, they all hate you. So, I just had that mindset of coming to work each and every week and celebrating the wins and losses. You got the 24-hour rule to celebrate the wins and forget about the losses, but we got 24 hours to get over it and focus on the next game. “I’m not going to lie; it was a wonderful moment because it’s always ups and downs in the game. “Some people kind of get down on themselves in certain plays and I just try to have that warrior mindset. That’s the mindset my grandfather gave me, and I know I made him proud tonight, and I also made my team proud.”

Robertson made just his 11th career start with Bennett out. While he’s not a top-of-the-rotation player, Robertson is a player the coaching staff trusts and it loves how versatile he is. In fact, the team thought Robertson may play in the slot for the injured Nate Hobbs against the Packers. Yet, he ended up playing on the outside for Bennett. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels praised Robertson for going with the flow during the week and answering the bell on game night.

“The ball finds Amik, or Amik finds the ball, one or the other. But he’s such a tough, scrappy guy and plays multiple positions for us every single week,” McDaniels said. “Ready to go at star inside, corner outside, plays on all the kicking units, plays gunner. He’s in the right situation and right position at the right time, and then he makes a great play and ends the game for us. So, just really, really happy for Amik.”

Robertson, a free agent after the season, knows he has a role on this team, and is simply ready when needed.

“Just being ready whenever my number is called, that’s who I am. I believe in my ability; I know I can make plays on the inside and on the outside,” Robertson said. “I just look for the opportunity to be on the field each and every weekend. I just got to keep going and take advantage of my opportunities.”

He will long be remembered for taking advantage of his opportunity against the Packers.