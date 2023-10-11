Raiders rookie watch: Still not a lot of progress from the 2023 class

Let’s look at how the Las Vegas Raiders’ rookie class did in a 17-13 Week 5 home victory over the Green Bay Packers on Monday night as they prepare for a home game against the New England Patriots.

Five of the team’s nine draft picks were inactive for the game after a season-low two were inactive in Week 4. Monday’s rookie inactives were fourth-round pick, cornerback Jakorian Bennett, fourth-round pick, quarterback Aidan O’Connell, fifth-round pick, safety Christopher Smith, sixth-round pick, linebacker Amari Burney and seventh-round pick, defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera.

Bennett was injured and the other four rookie inactive players were all coach’s decisions. O’Connell is back to being the No. 3 quarterback after starting in Week 4 with Jimmy Garoppolo out. The Raiders prefer veteran Brian Hoyer to spell Garoppolo during a game and like O’Connell when he can prepare during practice.

Tyree Wilson:

Same old story. Sure, Wilson is flashing here and there, but overall, he’s not showing up. He had one assisted tackle against the Packers. In five games, the No. 7 overall pick has four assisted tackles and one solo tackle and isn’t generating much pass-rush. He must find a way to make an impact.

Michael Mayer:

The second-round pick was also quiet in Week 5 was active early and contributed with two catches for 39 yards. It was his most productive game yet. Mayer, a tight end from Notre Dame, did not have a catch against the Chargers, He now has three catches for 41 yards. Let’s see Mayer’s role continue to expand as the season goes on.

Byron Young:

The third-round pick from Alabama was active again after being inactive for the first time in Week 4. Silvera played in front of him against the Chargers. Young played some and again didn’t make much of an impact. He had one solo stop and now has three solo tackles on the season.

Tre Tucker:

Like Mayer, it seems like the Raiders want to get Tucker more involved. He had one rush for 16 yards. He had a 34-yard run in Week 2, his first game. The third-round pick from Cincinnati has big speed and the Raiders need to find a way to use it more..

Conclusion:

We’re still waiting for this class to find some consistency and it’s a bit discouraging that only four rookies played against the Packers. Let’s see if Mayer can start getting hot.