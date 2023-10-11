Raiders Reacts Week 6: What is your confidence in the team’s direction

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Las Vegas Raiders fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Las Vegas Raiders are back in the win column after Monday night. The Raiders defeated the Green Bay Packers 17-13, with the defense leading the way down the stretch.

With the team ending their three-game losing streak, they face the New England Patriots in Week 6. It will be a reunion between Josh McDaniels and his former team for the second season in a row. It should be a victory for the Raiders, with the Patriots falling apart the last few weeks.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts, we ask Raider Nation what their confidence is in the team's direction. Last week, it was at 3% after the loss to the Chargers. It should rise back up after a win last Monday.