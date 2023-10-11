Maxx Crosby named AFC Defensive Player of Week

Maxx Crosby totally dominated the Green Bay Packers on the national stage in Monday night’s 17-13 victory.

Wednesday morning, he was rewarded for his incredible efforts as he was named the AFC Defensive player of the Week by the NFL.

Crosby had five tackles with four tackles for loss and he registered his fifth sack of the season as the Raiders’ defense had three interceptions off of Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love and sealed the game in the final minute with a game-winning interception by cornerback Amik Robertson in the end zone.

This is Crosby’s fourth AFC Defensive Player of the Week award since being drafted in the fourth round in 2019. He is the first Raiders’ defensive player (and there has been some great ones) to win the award. Crosby is also a legitimate candidate to win the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2023 season.