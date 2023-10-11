Raiders injury news: Nate Hobbs still out of practice

It appears, barring anything unforeseen, the status of starting slot cornerback Nate Hobbs will be the biggest injury questions week for the Las Vegas Raiders as they prepare for their Week 6 home game Sunday against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PT.

Both Hobbs and star wide receiver Davante Adams didn’t practice Wednesday. Hobbs has missed the past two games since apparently suffering an ankle injury September 29 in practice. He hasn’t practiced, either.

Adams suffered a shoulder injury in Week 4 at the Los Angeles Chargers, but he finished the game. He only practiced once before the Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers. That may be the same rest plan for him leading up to the New England game if he didn’t suffer a setback against the Packers and there haven’t been any reports of that.

Rookie starting cornerback Jakorian Bennett practiced on a limited basis Wednesday after missing Monday’s game, so that’s a good sign that he is on his way to being available Sunday. Rookie receiver Tre Tucker hurt his knee Monday, but he practiced limitedly Wednesday. Defensive end Malcolm Koonce hurt his knee Monday, but practiced fully.