Broncos-Chiefs TNF: open thread and gambling picks

Week 6 kicks off with an AFC West matchup as the Denver Broncos play at the Kansas City Chiefs at 5:15 p.m. PT on Amazon Prime. It’s also a game between two teams who are heading in opposite directions as the Chiefs have won four games in a row after dropping the season opener, while the Broncos sit at 1-4 and have already begun unloading players.

For those interested in getting some skin in the game tonight, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering gambling lines and prop bets for the game as the spread, total and money lines are listed below.

Spread: KC -11

O/U: 47

KC ML: -625

DEN ML: +455

For some injury notes, the Broncos will be without a few defensive linemen as defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee) and edge rushers Baron Browning (knee) and Frank Clark (illness) have been ruled out. Denver also activated tight end Greg Culcich (hamstring) off of injured reserve and listed him as questionable for the game. Running back Javonte Williams missed last week’s contest with a quad injury but was a full participant in the team’s practice yesterday, a strong indication he’ll play tonight.

As for the Chiefs, no one has been ruled out at the time of writing, but tight end Travis Kelce (ankle), defensive end George Karlaftis (hamstring) and punter Tommy Townsend (left knee) were all listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report. Also, Taylor Swift reportedly is going to be in attendance so look for a few prop bets surrounding her for tonight! You’re going to be annoyed with the commentators talking about it anyway, might as well try to profit from it.

