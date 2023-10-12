Raiders-Patriots: 2024 New England free agents

The Las Vegas Raiders host the New England Patriots in Week 6 on Sunday.

We all know the history of the leadership involved. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager came to Las Vegas in early 2022 from New England. In their first two offseason with the Raiders, this regime has relied heavily on former New England players. Eight players on the Raiders’ current 53-man roster played in New England.

So, as we prepares to see the Patriots this week, here are a few potential 2024 free-agent fits that Ziegler and McDaniels (assuming they are still with the franchise) may want to pursue in the offseason:

Safety Kyle Dugger:

Safety may not be a major need area for the Raiders in 2024 (it depends on how Tre’von Moehrig finishes the season), but Dugger will be an intriguing options. He is a solid player who fits what this defense wants to do. The 2020 second-round pick is a solid player.

Josh Uche:

We all know the Raiders need pass-rush help for star Maxx Crosby. Uche has some juice. He had 11.5 sacks last season. He will likely get paid well and the Raiders could be in position to write him a big check.

Tight end Hunter Henry:

The Raiders could be in the market for a veteran tight end next year to work with Michael Mayer in his second season. Henry had 50 catches and nine scores with McDaniels as his offensive coordinator in 2021. He could be an affordable short-term fit.

Cornerback Myles Bryant:

This is a player Ziegler who helped bring in an undrafted free agent in 2020. He is a backup, but the Raiders are always looking for the right mix at cornerback. Could be brought in to compete at a good price.

Offensive lineman Mike Ownenu:

He was a sixth-round pick in 2020 and has become a starter at right guard. He is versatile as he can play both tackle and guard. He has played for this staff and the Raiders pursuing him as their starting right guard in 2024 makes sense.