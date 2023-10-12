Silver Minings: Winnable stretch coming up for Raiders

It hasn’t been a great start to the season for the 2-3 Las Vegas Raiders, but they have a winnable stretch of games upcoming in which they have a chance to get firmly in the AFC playoff race.

Let’s look at the Raiders’ upcoming schedule:

Week 6: 1-4 New England Patriots at home. The Patriots have been outscored 72-3 in the the past two games and have allowed 69 unanswered points.

Week 7: At the 1-4 Chicago Bears.

Week 8: At the 4-1 Detroit Lions (this is the lone toughie for a while).

Week 9: 1-4 New York Giants at home.

Week 10: 2-3 New York Jets at home.

Sans the Lions’ game, these are all very winnable games for the Raiders. They must exploit this stretch.

