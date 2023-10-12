Silver and Black Pride’s Week 6 Pick’em competition: Patriots West vs. Patriots East

The Las Vegas Raiders were able to get back on track last week and build some momentum heading into their Week 6 matchup with the New England Patriots. Simultaneously, our Silver and Black Pride Pick’em competition is heating up as this is typically when the top pickers start to separate themselves from the rest of the pack.

Our competition is brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook, and Draftkings has gambling lines available for every game this weekend. Josh McDaniels and the Raiders are a field goal favorite over the coach’s mentor and former employer, Bill Belichick and the Patriots, if anyone is interested in placing a wager on the Silver and Black.

For a few other notable matchups this weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are home dogs against the Detroit Lions, and so are the Los Angeles Chargers who host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

As for our competition, below is a look at where the writers stand after Week 5.

Matt Holder 52-26 (67%) Bill Williamson 51-27 (65%) Ray Aspuria 48-29 (62%)

It was a big week for your boy as I went 10-4 and was the top dog among the writers. That gave me some breathing room against Bill, who had nine winners and is now one game behind me in the standings. Ray rounded us out by going just a smidge over .500 at 8-6 which pushes him three picks back of the lead.

Community Standings

1. Chrome&Onyx 55-23

t2. Dirty Hary 54-24

t2. Sci-Town MA Raiders 54-24

t2. Wjdb#1972 54-24

5. 21Lefty21 53-25

t6. Renfrow13 52-26

t6. Knoxian 52-26

t6. ucnleRaider 52-26

t6. SacBomber03 52-26

t6. Duckman82 52-26

Week 5 Top Pickers

1. Renfrow13 11-3

t2. Diry Harry 10-4

t2. Sci-Town MA Raiders 10-4

t2. Cuzzin Joey 10-4

t2. Jstwin98 10-4

t2. Elchingon 10-4

t2. Silver&Black4Life 10-4

t2. Carbi 10-4

t2. Mashed You 10-4

t2. ndraiderfan 10-4

t2. Chrome&Onyx 10-4

It was a huge week for Renfrow13 as an 11-3 performance not only makes him/her this week’s top picker but also puts Renfrow13 in the top 10 of our community standings! Not to be forgotten is Chrome&Onyx, who had 10 winners and regained the overall lead. Duckman82 had a bit of a letdown with just six correct picks to fall from first place to a tie for sixth, but this is still anyone’s game as three games separate the top 10.

Best of luck to everyone! Don’t forget to make your picks and may your picks be good!