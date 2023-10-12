Submit your Week 6 mailbag questions!

The Las Vegas Raiders managed to get back on track Monday night with a win over the Green Bay Packers, and the Raiders have another very winable game in Week 6 against the New England Patriots.

Starting at the top, these two teams are very familiar with each other as Josh McDaniels has brought over several ex-Pats to Las Vegas between the coaching staff, players and even front-office members. That adds a bit of a revenge factor to the game, especially for wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who felt slighted by New Englands’ decision to sign JuJu Smith-Schuster over him.

So, there’s plenty to talk about for this week’s mailbag!

Send your questions my way by either dropping a comment in the comments section below, tweeting at me (@MHolder95) or via email at SBPQuestions1@gmail.com. I’ll follow up with another column in the coming days.

If you don’t have a commenting account already, you’ll need to create one but the steps are pretty easy and it’s a seamless process. Also, we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines.