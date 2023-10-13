A Maxx Crosby appreciation post

It’s Friday and we’re all in a good mood heading into the weekend as the Las Vegas Raiders try to win their second straight game against the New England Patriots.

We’ve been covering Maxx Crosby all week after his monster, dominating game in Monday night’s 17-13 win over the Green Bay Packers. The national audience should know all about Madd Maxx, who was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance which included four tackles for loss and a sack.

Maxx Crosby has been wreaking havoc. pic.twitter.com/nKdan25S21 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 11, 2023

He has been wrecking the league since he entered as a fourth-round pick in 2019 .. and he’s getting better every year. But it seemed like the Green Bay game was the night the casual NFL fan got to grasp just how of a complete, elite performer he is.

There is no doubt, his second-year head coach Josh McDaniels appreciates Crosby,

“Consistency. Maxx [Crosby] does it every day with his effort, his work, how much he cares about every little detail relative to the football team, his teammates, his body, practice. And then he gives it everything he has, every single time he’s out there,” McDaniels said this week. “And he never comes off the field, as you know. So, tremendous leadership.”

Crosby is way on his way to his best sack season. He has five sacks in five games. Hid career high in 12.5, set last season. With a few multi-sack games, Crosby is a legitimate threat to register a 20-sack season and, yes, he’s a legit Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

#Raiders DE Maxx Crosby this season:



- 28 tackles (3rd among DL)

- 8 tackles for loss (T-3rd in the NFL)

- 5 sacks (9th)

- 34 pressures (2nd)



All-around elite player. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) October 11, 2023

To complete our Friday appreciation of Maxx, use the comment section below to tell us just happy you are that he is a Raider.