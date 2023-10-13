Raiders-Patriots best prop bets: Time for Raiders’ offense to break through

I got burned by chasing some losses last week and went with more value bets but the only one that cashed had negative odds so the plan didn’t exactly come together. Hey, that’s gambling, right?

I’m playing it safer this time around as the Las Vegas Raiders host the New England Patriots in Week 6 in what should be a “get right” game for the Silver and Black. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. PT and will air on CBS. Below is a look at Silver and Black Pride’s best prop bets for the matchup and all odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Patriots Best Prop Bets

Josh Jacobs, over 23.5 receiving yards (-110)

Jimmy Garpoppolo has been checking it down a lot this year which is a big reason why Josh Jacobs has the third-most catches (23) and receiving yards (193) on the team and leads all running backs in the league for both categories. While Jacobs has only had 24 or more receiving yards in two out of five games this season, he’s consistently hovered around that mark with 23, 20 and 18 yards in the other outings. Also, the Patriots’ defense is averaging 29.3 receiving yards allowed per game to opposing running backs.

Jimmy Garoppolo, over 3.5 rushing yards (-125)

Similar to the note above, Garoppolo has been pretty quick to bail out of the pocket and scramble this year, sometimes doing it when he isn’t facing pressure. Thus, he’s had at least four rushing yards in three out of four games. Meanwhile, New England is averaging 13.7 rushing yards allowed per game to quarterbacks, and Derek Carr just had four yards on the ground against them while playing with an injured shoulder in a blowout.

Raiders, win the race to 25 points (+190)

Alright, here’s where I’m, hopefully, going to make some money back. For those unfamiliar with how this type of bet works, it’s pretty simple as the Raiders just have to score 25 points before the Patriots do for the bet to cash. If neither team crosses the benchmark, then the bet still loses.

Yes, I know Las Vegas hasn’t even put up 20 points yet, but New England’s defense has been terrible this season as they average 26.2 points per game allowed, the eighth-most in the NFL. Also, the Patriots have given up 72 points over the last two weeks, including three defensive touchdowns. The Raiders were able to come up with a handful of turnovers on Monday night, so maybe the defense can help the offense get over the hump.