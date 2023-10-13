Silver Minings: Raiders reportedly tried to trade for C.J. Stroud ahead of draft

The Las Vegas Raiders were key players in the quarterback market this offseason and the Houston Texans’ rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud was one of the Raiders’ top targets, according to ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky.
Orlovsky went on the ‘Dan Patrick Show’ this week and said; “We know that [the Raiders] tried to trade up for C.J. Stroud this past year,” while discussing the Silver and Black’s outlook for the rest of this season and beyond.
Granted, we’ve known for a while that Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler were looking to trade up in the draft. The Athletic’s Tashan Reed and Jeff Howe reported back in March that Las Vegas was looking to trade with Chicago for the No. 1 overall pick, but the price tag was too steep and the Raiders were out-bid by the Panthers.
So, this isn’t exactly breaking news, but Orlovksy confirmed who McDaniels and Zielger were targeting had that deal come to fruition.
Stroud has undoubtedly been the best quarterback from this year’s draft class as he’s completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 1,461 yards and seven touchdowns with no interceptions in five games. He’s also a strong favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year on DraftKings Sportsbook as a +120 bet while the next-closest odds is a tie between Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua and Falcons running back Bijan Robinson at +350.
Meanwhile, Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has struggled this season with a 68.8 completion percentage, 917 yards and six touchdowns to seven interceptions in four games.
Time will tell what the best move for the Raiders was and the Bears were asking for a lot, but this feels like a missed opportunity for Las Vegas right now.
In other Raiders’ links:
- Raiders release 2nd injury report: Davante Adams was upgraded to limited while Nate Hobbs was a DNP again on Thursday’s report.
- Why Raiders-Patriots gets CBS’ ‘A-team’: “The answer has a lot to do with Super Bowl LVIII,” Awful Announcing’s Sean Keeley explained. “...CBS is broadcasting the big game this year, which means [Jim] Nantz and [Tony] Romo will be the ones to call it. Whenever possible, if the network calling the Super Bowl can get its broadcasting team in that stadium for a “practice run” during the regular season, they try to do it.”
- Rookie watch: Las Vegas’ first-year players still not showing a lot of progress, per Silver and Black Pride’s Bill Williamson.
- Jon Gruden’s lawsuit against NFL gets court date: “The Nevada Supreme Court [is] scheduled to hear arguments in former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s case against the NFL on Nov. 7, the court’s docket said Thursday,” per David Charms of CBS’s 8 News Now.
Loading comments...