Silver Minings: Raiders reportedly tried to trade for C.J. Stroud ahead of draft

The Las Vegas Raiders were key players in the quarterback market this offseason and the Houston Texans’ rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud was one of the Raiders’ top targets, according to ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky.

Orlovsky went on the ‘Dan Patrick Show’ this week and said; “We know that [the Raiders] tried to trade up for C.J. Stroud this past year,” while discussing the Silver and Black’s outlook for the rest of this season and beyond.

Granted, we’ve known for a while that Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler were looking to trade up in the draft. The Athletic’s Tashan Reed and Jeff Howe reported back in March that Las Vegas was looking to trade with Chicago for the No. 1 overall pick, but the price tag was too steep and the Raiders were out-bid by the Panthers.

So, this isn’t exactly breaking news, but Orlovksy confirmed who McDaniels and Zielger were targeting had that deal come to fruition.

Stroud has undoubtedly been the best quarterback from this year’s draft class as he’s completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 1,461 yards and seven touchdowns with no interceptions in five games. He’s also a strong favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year on DraftKings Sportsbook as a +120 bet while the next-closest odds is a tie between Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua and Falcons running back Bijan Robinson at +350.

Meanwhile, Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has struggled this season with a 68.8 completion percentage, 917 yards and six touchdowns to seven interceptions in four games.

Time will tell what the best move for the Raiders was and the Bears were asking for a lot, but this feels like a missed opportunity for Las Vegas right now.

