SB Nation Reacts: 14 percent of Raiders Fans have confidence in the teams direction

The Las Vegas Raiders are back in the win column after Monday night. The Raiders defeated the Green Bay Packers 17-13, with the defense leading the way down the stretch.

With the team ending their three-game losing streak, they face the New England Patriots in Week 6. It will be a reunion between Josh McDaniels and his former team for the second season in a row. It should be a victory for the Raiders, with the Patriots falling apart the last few weeks.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts, we ask Raider Nation what their confidence is in the team’s direction. Last week, it was at 3% after the loss to the Chargers. This week we see a rise to 14% with fans still skeptical of the Raiders future.

The Raiders continue their easy schedule the next few games with a battle Vs. The New England Patriots. Josh McDaniels will get a chance to become 3-0 vs his former boss.

